Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 54,558 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 175,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,069. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.