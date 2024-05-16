Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.92. The stock had a trading volume of 661,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,672. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

