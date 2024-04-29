Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,432 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $526.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

