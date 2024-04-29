Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.12

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00006558 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $150.44 million and approximately $43,556.98 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11090507 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,773.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

