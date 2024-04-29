Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $246.58 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $246.58 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004140 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

