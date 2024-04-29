HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 400 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 381,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

