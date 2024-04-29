Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 2,084 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $275.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.73. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $505.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

