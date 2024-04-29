Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. 9,038,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,033,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

