Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System
In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Stock Performance
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
