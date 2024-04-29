Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,124,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,262,000 after acquiring an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 194,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

