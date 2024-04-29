Short Interest in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Decreases By 16.4%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 632,400 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

Shares of Shengfeng Development stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 191,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Shengfeng Development has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.