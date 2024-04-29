Fiduciary Group LLC Has $990,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $241.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average is $227.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

