Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:ABR opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
Read More
