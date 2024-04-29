Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Onsemi updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

