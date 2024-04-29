Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

