Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of GNR opened at $58.69 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

