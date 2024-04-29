Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.35 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.