Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

