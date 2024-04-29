Blue Chip Partners LLC Trims Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

