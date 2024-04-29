Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,146 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 486,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,065,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,200,000 after purchasing an additional 145,270 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG opened at $95.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.