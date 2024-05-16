Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 159,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.