Forum Financial Management LP Sells 666 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,081.9% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,447 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 208,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 94,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

