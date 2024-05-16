Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $47,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Vistra by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after buying an additional 300,355 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE:VST opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

