Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.