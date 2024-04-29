Robert W. Baird Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $26.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.