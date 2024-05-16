ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 400.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,395 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 10,530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 219,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 221,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,940. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

