ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $5.88 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of Genpact at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after acquiring an additional 432,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on G. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.