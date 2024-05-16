ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stake Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,984 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 801,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,183,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,694. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASX

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.