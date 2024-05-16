ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 526,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 2,484,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

