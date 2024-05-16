Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,776 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 5,919,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1717 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

