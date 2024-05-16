iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,560 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,030,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,582,000. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,447.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 522,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,475 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,604. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

