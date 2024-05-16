Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,897,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,539,034 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 7.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $221,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 205,951 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 31,884,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,927,955. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

