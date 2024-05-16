Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New $366,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 347,942 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ON by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. Research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

