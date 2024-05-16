Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,066 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 256.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,884,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927,955. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

