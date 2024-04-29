Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 280,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,093 shares of company stock worth $87,153,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $375.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

