CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $56,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $304.07 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 844.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

