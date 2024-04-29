Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

