SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

SOFI stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

