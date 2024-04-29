SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $17,255,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $186.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

