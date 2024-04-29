Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 127,903 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

