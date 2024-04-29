Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $479.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.67.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

DPZ stock opened at $499.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.