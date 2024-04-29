Universal Logistics’ (ULH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Universal Logistics stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

