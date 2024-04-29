P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.7 days.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. P/F Bakkafrost has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
