TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.2 %

TMDX opened at $92.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,258.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

