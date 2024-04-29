Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 479.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142,846 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.