O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

ORLY opened at $1,043.93 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,097.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,016.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

