Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $6,981,500.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RCL opened at $140.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $141.70.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.