NMI (NMIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $31.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $37,757.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $37,757.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

