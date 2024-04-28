Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $205.63 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $205,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $467.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.56. The company has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

