Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Eight Capital

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Eight Capital from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 3,842,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,343. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

